Party chief’s book on Vietnam’s cultural values debuts



A book on building and developing an advanced Vietnamese culture rich in national identity, authored by Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong, was unveiled at a ceremony in Hanoi on June 21, which coincided with the 99th anniversary of the Vietnam Revolutionary Press Day. Divided into three parts, the book is a collection of 92 writings, speeches, talks, excerpts from interviews, and letters by the Party chief, with the earliest piece dating back to 1968. The contents reflect his profound concern over building, preserving and developing the Vietnamese culture with traditional and modern elements to contribute to national construction and development. The e-version of the book is available at https://sachquocgia.vn.

Source: Vietnam News Agency