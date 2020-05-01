Papua’s Central Mamberamo rattled by 5.0-magnitude quake

Jakarta (ANTARA) – A magnitude 5.0 earthquake jolted Central Mamberamo in the easternmost Indonesian province of Papua on Friday morning, according to the Meteorology, Climatology, and Geophysics Agency (BMKG).



The epicenter of the quake that struck at 4:23 WIB (West Standard Indonesia Time) was on land, 49 kilometers southeast of Central Memberamo at a depth of 54 kilometers, the agency stated on its official website.



No immediate report was received of casualties or material damage.



An earthquake, registered at 5.0 on the Richter scale, is considered to be of the moderate category and capable of causing significant damage.



Papua is one of the provinces in Indonesia that is prone to earthquakes.

Source: Antara News