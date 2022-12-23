Papua’s Biak port gets one more ship to handle holiday rush

The Transportation Ministry and state-owned shipping company PT Pelni have pressed one more ship, KM Labobar, into service at the seaport of Biak, Papua, to cater to a surge in transportation needs for Christmas and New Year.

“Having an additional ship to anticipate a surge in passengers will really assist people who will be leaving to celebrate Christmas and New Year with their families in their hometowns,” head of the Biak Transportation Agency, Francisco Olla, said on Friday.

PT Pelni has assigned the KM Ciremai, KM Sinabung, and KM Labobar ships to serve the needs of Christmas sea transportation, he informed.

“The ship’s departure schedule is adjusted to the ship’s route that has been set by the Biak branch of PT Pelni,” he said.

Until now, ship passenger transportation services at the port of Biak have been running according to the ship departure routes, he noted.

To serve Christmas and New Year passengers, KM Sinabung will depart for Biak-Jayapura on December 30, 2022. On January 1, 2023, its route will cover Biak-Manokwari, Sorong, Bacan, Ternate, Bitung, Banggai, Bau-Bau, Makassar, and Tanjung Perak Surabaya.

Meanwhile, KM Ciremai will depart on Monday (December 26, 2022) on the Biak-Jayapura route.

On December 28, it will leave at 10 p.m. local time for the ports of Biak, Manokwari, Sorong, Bau-Bau, Makassar, Surabaya, and Tanjung Priok Jakarta.

Meanwhile, KM Labobar will make the return trip on the Biak-Jayapura route at 3 a.m. local time on January 3, 2023.

At 11 p.m. local time on January 4, it will set sail for Biak, Serui, Nabire, Manokwari, Sorong, Ternate, Bitung, Pantoloan, Balikpapan, and Surabaya.

At the Biak seaport, ship transportation services are still running smoothly to serve the needs of passengers, as well as the loading and unloading of staple goods.

Source: Antara News