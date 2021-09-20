Indri Sukmaningsih realizes that she is no longer young, being born on July 24, 1990, yet the fire in her stays ablaze as she is set to earn gold medal in the coming Papua National Sports Week (PON).

She was fully immersed in her training upon being visited by ANTARA’s team in Jambi’s Tri Lomba Juang KONI Stadion on Tuesday.

Sukmaningsih (31) absorbed everything, from physical to tactical training, taught by her two coaches known as Ardiman, and Widodo. She sacrificed almost three hours training, in the morning and evening, to achieve the gold medal in Papua National Sports Week XX 2021.

“I am fully aware that (I am) no longer young and (I) have a son. But to achieve that dream, hard work is needed. And I am ready in the coming National Sports Week,” she said.

Sukmaningsih wishes for prayers and support from the family, friends, and Jambi residents, so all her effort would bear a sweet fruit in form of gold medal.

Source: ANTARA News