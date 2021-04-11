Papua police urged to crack down on killers of two teachers

A legislator has appealed to the Papua police to crack down on armed Papuan criminals who had shot dead two teachers in Beoga Sub-district, Puncak District, Papua Province.

“The police must soon arrest the perpetrators,” Member of the House of Representatives’ (DPR’s) Commission III overseeing legal affairs, Andi Rio Idris Padjalangi, said.

He extended his deepest condolences over the deaths of the two teachers, and urged the police to be able to stop the recurrence of such fatal shootings in the future.

“Do not let our innocent civilians in Papua again fall victim to the armed Papuan criminals’ acts of violence,” he said in a statement that ANTARA quoted here on Sunday.

In an endeavor to maintain peace and security, and the law and order in the Indonesian province of Papua, Padjalangi opined that the police could deploy more personnel.

The deployment of more police personnel was needed because the notorious armed criminals still continue their campaigns of violence targeting civilians, he said.

“The police must bring a sense of security to the people of Papua so that they can do their daily activities in a peaceful and comfortable environment,” he added.

Several armed Papuan criminals shot dead two teachers, and torched junior and senior high school buildings in Beoga Sub-district on Thursday and Friday.

As a result, several local residents fled their homes and took refuge at a military post.

According to Papua Police Chief Insp.Gen.Mathius Fakhiri, they would soon be evacuated to Sugapa Sub-district in Intan Jaya District.

“The violent acts of the armed Papuan criminals are brutal,” Fakhiri said, adding that some 25 personnel of the police’s elite Mobile Brigade unit, stationed at the Beoga police precinct, joined efforts to secure and protect the refugees.

Security disturbances have been reported sporadically from several areas, such as Puncak and Intan Jaya Districts, where armed Papuan groups operate.

Intan Jaya recorded its bloodiest month in September, 2020, with notorious armed groups launching a series of attacks in the area that claimed the lives of two soldiers and two civilians and left two others injured.

These notorious armed Papuan groups have continued their acts of terror during the new year.

On January 6, 2021, some 10 armed Papuans vandalized and torched a Quest Kodiak aircraft belonging to the Mission Aviation Fellowship (MAF) at the Pagamba Village airstrip.

The armed groups often employ hit-and-run tactics against Indonesian security personnel, while they unleash acts of terror against civilians to instill a sense of fear among the people.

On February 8, 2021, an armed rebel reportedly shot a 32-year-old man at close range in Bilogai Village, Sugapa Sub-district.

The victim, identified by his initials as RNR, sustained gunshot wounds on the face and right shoulder and was taken to the Timika Public Hospital in Mimika District on February 9.

On February 9, 2021, six armed Papuans fatally stabbed a motorcycle taxi (ojek) driver.

Source: Antara News