PAM Jaya to convert water supply system against water shortage

The Jakarta-owned drinking water company PAM Jaya will convert the system of clean water supply services to communal water reservoirs in areas with limited water supply, so that residents would not require to carry water in containers to meet their daily needs.

“We were criticized by the regional legislative council (DPRD) members. They said Jakarta (residents) still carry water with containers. Honestly, this is my authority, so I will convert the system with communal water reservoirs,” President Director of PAM Jaya Arief Nasrudin remarked while reviewing the water service on Kampung Marunda Kepu Street, Cilincing, North Jakarta, Friday.

Nasrudin said his side will be ready to convert the water supply services in March 2023 after successfully conducting the experiment there on Friday.

According to the PAM president director, the communal water reservoir can help overcome the water crisis problem that affected residents in the Cilincing area, North Jakarta.

Services that are not permanent, such as bringing water supplies through water kiosks or water tanks, will be converted.

The new concept of communal water reservoir will replace the non-permanent service system for residential areas whose occupants still carry water independently.

There are nine residential areas in Jakarta with limited water supplies owing to two reasons, firstly being that the water source is too far away, and secondly, due to the rush hour or when water use is reaching its peak.

One of the points in Jakarta that has a water limitation issue is the settlement of Marunda Kepu in Cilincing, North Jakarta.

The water crisis that lasted in Marunda Kepu for around seven months was finally resolved after PAM Jaya built a communal water reservoir there.

When there is shortage of supply in the surrounding water pipe, then the water reserve acts as a backup.

The communal water reservoir gets clean water supply from water tanks periodically.

Source: Antara News