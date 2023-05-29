Palm bunches fell onto the worker’s head, falling on his feet.

An example of workers cutting oil palm fruit in the rain. Palm bunches weighing more than 15 kg fell on their heads while standing. But it’s still good that it doesn’t hit the important point. Symptoms are now safe.

Rescuers from the Miracle of Life Foundation, Klong Khanan Subdistrict Administrative Organization, Nuea Khlong District, Krabi Province helped the injured from the palm bunch fall on the head. The incident occurred in the palm garden, Village No. 3, Ban Khlong Mak, Khlong Khanan Subdistrict, before noon yesterday. An injured man was found lying near a palm tree waiting for help. I know Mr. Somboon’s name, 22 years old, broken head, pain in the nape. and numbness on the left shoulder in a state of drowsiness The officer then rushed to give first aid before taking him to Nuea Khlong Hospital. The injured person was safe. The accident scene found a palm bunch weighing about 15 kg, falling into one bunch, along with a palm scythe about 3 meters long.

From interviewing workers in the palm plantation, Mr. Somboon was hired to cut palm fruit in the plantation. While using a long sickle to cut a bunch of palm trees under a palm tree about 3 meters high, the bunch of palms suddenly fell on his head. until Mr. Somboon fell to his feet But did not hit the important point, still conscious, as for the cause, it is expected that between Mr. Complete I was cutting palm fruit. It was raining so that the palm bunches were not clearly visible whether they were cut or not. Until the palm bunch fell down to hit the injured head.

for this event A cautionary tale for palm cutter workers. to be more careful because it can be life threatening because each bunch of palm fruit is heavy In the past, there was a worker who cut palm trees and died when the palm bunch fell on his head.

Source: Thai News Agency