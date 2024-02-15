“Pae Thongtarn” reveals that the family will go to receive him. Thaksin released



House, “Pae Thong Than” reveals the family will travel to receive him. “Thaksin” released, reveals that he had his grandchildren write cards waiting to receive him.

Ms. Pae Thongthan Shinawatra, Pheu Thai Party leader Discussing preparations to welcome Mr. Thaksin Shinawatra, former Prime Minister. After receiving a suspended sentence as reported in the news The sentence will be suspended on February 18th. Now let the grandchildren write cards.

When asked if the family would wait to welcome them at Baan Chan Song La or not, Ms. Pae Thongthan said they thought they would go to welcome them. Everyone should have picked up already.

As for when the schedule will come out, Ms. Pae Thongthan said the details are not yet known. But everything will be according to the law.

When asked if Mr. Thaksin would be released on February 18 or 22 because news has come out in two days, Ms. Pae Thongtarn said, “If the doctor says whatever it is, it will be like that.”

When asked repeatedly, If the doctor doesn’t need to che

ck your symptoms further. Will it be released on February 18th or not? Ms. Pae Thongtan said, “Yes, that’s probably the case.”.

Source: Thai News Agency