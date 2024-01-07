“Pae Thong Than” kicks off the policy “30 baht for treatment everywhere”



Roi Et, “Pae Thong Than” visits the Roi Et area. Visit to readiness to kick off the policy “30 baht for treatment everywhere” with one national ID card’ connecting information at all levels Public-private-medical information system Emphasize success Uplift people’s lives and health

Ms. Pae Thongthan Shinawatra, Pheu Thai Party leader As Vice Chairman of the National Health System Development Board Went to the area of ??Roi Et Province along with Dr. Chonnan Srikaew, Minister of Public Health and Nan MP, Pheu Thai Party, Dr. Phrommin Lertsuriyadet. Secretary-General to the Prime Minister, Dr. Opas Karnkawinpong Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Public Health, Dr. Suraphong Suebwonglee, Secretary of the National Health System Development Committee, as well as Pheu Thai Party MPs such as Mr. Sorawong Thianthong, Sa Kaeo MP and Party Secretary-General, Ms. Jiraporn Sindhu. Prai, Roi Et MP and deputy party leader, Ms. Chayapa Sinthuprai, Roi Et MP, Mr. Narakorn Namuangrak, Roi Et MP, Mr. Kitti Somsap, Roi E

t MP, Mr. Chalad Khamchuang, MP. Roi Et

by inspecting the readiness to implement the policy “30 baht, treatment everywhere with one ID card” which will be officially launched for the first time in Roi Et Province along with 3 other pilot provinces: Phrae, Phetchaburi and Narathiwat.

As for Roi Et Province, it has already shown its readiness 100% in linking health information in all levels of service units into a single system for the entire province, including the Provider ID system for medical personnel. To be able to issue electronic health records Issuing a digital medical certificate with a gold patent. Can be used at medical clinics. Dental clinics, labs, private pharmacies participating in the project For those who confirm their identity If there is a doctor’s application ready There will be health information and medical history ready in the doctor. You can reserve the queue for service. Providing telemedicine services remote pharmacy You can make an appointment online. Digital medical certificates r

educe congestion and reduce waiting times. Reduce travel expenses Ensuring that people will have greater convenience in receiving services.

By Ms. Pae Thongtan and the group went to the area to inspect Chaturaphak Phiman Hospital. To check the electronic health history system, issuance of digital medical certificates Online prescription/lab order Telemedicine, Telepharmacy online appointments Home delivery of medicines and medical supplies (Health Rider) and cyber security system along with inquiring about the readiness to serve the public in various areas Ready to greet and talk with people who come to receive services.

Ms. Pae Thongthan said she was honored and proud to be a part of participating in this policy. From visiting the readiness to provide services to the public, I would like to praise all personnel. This gives great encouragement that the policy of 30 baht to treat every disease will be able to provide even more convenience to the people from the policy of 30 baht to treat every disease. which

was initiated 22 years ago by the Thai Rak Thai Party government led by former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra, which all citizens have used and benefited from. Today it is time to upgrade it to be better and more convenient for the citizens.

Ms. Pae Thongthan said that today she is very happy. who have seen the development and progress of this policy Makes us very confident that it will truly make the lives of our fellow citizens better. Thanks to everyone who came together to push for the policy of 30 baht to cure all diseases 22 years ago, when everyone said it was impossible. But today we have proven that it is possible and have made everyone’s lives better for these 22 years. From now on, the government has a duty to make good policies. Even better in order to make people’s lives even better In addition, the government has good policies. To push the people both soft power Add a job position Solving the drug problem completely Raising the price of agricultural products and many other things. Thank you

to the people. That gives us the opportunity to make the lives of our fellow citizens better again.

Dr. Chonnan Said 30 baht policy is maintained everywhere. It is a policy that the government has announced to Parliament that it must begin driving within 100 days in accordance with the promises made to the people. This will create a new vision for the future of the public health system. to close the gap Reduce inequality Increase public access to services Under the main objective of ‘Raising the level of 30 baht, providing treatment everywhere with one ID card. For the good quality of life of the people’, the government intends to make the ‘ID card like a health card’ for every Thai person. To have access to medical care, both government and private, private clinics, pharmacies, laboratories, laboratories. Including nearby drug stores

Dr. Chonnan said that in the first phase, it will be piloted in 4 provinces, namely Roi Et, Phetchabun, Narathiwat and Phrae, which today opens in all 4 provinces at the same

time. In the second phase, in early March, it will be expanded to another 8 provinces, namely Phetchabun, Nakhon Sawan, Sing Buri, Sa Kaeo, Nong Bua Lamphu, Nakhon Ratchasima, Amnat Charoen. Phang Nga and in phase 3, when the database system is comprehensively connected, it will be expanded to all provinces within 1 year, with the goal of developing the hospital in its original form into a digital service system. In order for the brothers and sisters to receive convenience Link health information in every service unit into a single system. Providing health services in digital form to achieve the ultimate goal of raising 30 baht to treat everywhere with one ID card. For the good quality of life of the people

Then Ms. Pae Thongtan and the group Went to inspect the readiness of the pharmacy. medical clinic dental clinic which is a private agency that has participated in the project To show the readiness of truly linking data throughout the system, before 5:00 p.m., they will attend the policy opening ceremony.

‘One ID card can be used everywhere’ at Lan Saket Nakhon, Mueang District, Roi Et Province.

