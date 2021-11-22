Published by

Philippine Star

Louise Maureen Simeon – The Philippine Star November 22, 2021 | 12:00am MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine economy is seen growing 4.6 percent this year following the stronger than expected performance in the third quarter and as recovery continues to pick up pace. In an email to The STAR, Oxford Economics assistant economist Makoto Tsuchiya said the think tank further hiked its gross domestic product (GDP) prospects for the Philippines this year. After the past six downgrades, Oxford significantly raised its GDP forecast to 4.6 percent from 3.4 percent. However, its original forecast was a …

Read More