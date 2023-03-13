Oxford Population Health and SomaLogic deliver 28 million proteomic data points on China Kadoorie Biobank samples

BOULDER, Colo., March 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — SomaLogic, Inc., a leader in proteomics technology, recently completed the 7,000-plex assay on and delivered data for 4,000 plasma samples from the China Kadoorie Biobank (CKB), one of the world’s largest prospective studies. The SomaLogic team provided more than 28 million data points from the assay which will be combined with other available genetic, lifestyle, anthropometric and health outcome data to address a range of research questions. This work builds on a successful history of SomaScan® Platform utilization in some of the world’s largest population proteomics biobank projects, including the EPIC, MESA, Fenland, Whitehall II, HUNT3, CRIC, COPD Gene, Spiromics, deCODE and ARIC datasets.

Professor Zhengming Chen, Richard Peto Professor of Epidemiology at Oxford Population Health and UK-Principal Investigator of the China Kadoorie Biobank, said “The large-scale application of proteomics assays in big population biobanks such as CKB will be a game changer. Building on the experience gained in these initial 4,000 samples, we will seek to extend the use of the proteomic assay to a much larger number of samples in the near future.”

The China Kadoorie Biobank (www.ckbiobank.org) was established to investigate the main genetic and environmental causes of common chronic diseases in the Chinese population. Between 2004 and 2008, over 510,000 adults were recruited from ten geographically defined regions of China, with extensive data collection by questionnaire and physical measurements, and with long-term storage of blood samples for future study. All participants are now being monitored for fatal and non-fatal health outcomes through linkage with established registries and health insurance databases in the study areas.

This large, well-established study will be a uniquely powerful and rich resource for investigating the main causes of many common chronic diseases over the next few decades, and the information generated has the potential to improve understanding of disease etiology, risk prediction and development of new treatments. The project is a long-term collaboration between Oxford Population Health, Peking University and the Chinese Academy of Medical Sciences.

SomaLogic’s proprietary SomaScan Platform is designed to be a universal platform that can be applied across research and discovery, translational research and biopharmaceutical development, and clinical applications. SomaLogic can run approximately 7,000 protein measurements on a single 55 microliter plasma or serum sample. The company has run more than 550,000 samples to date.

About SomaLogic

SomaLogic (Nasdaq: SLGC) seeks to deliver precise, meaningful and actionable health-management information that empowers individuals worldwide to continuously optimize their personal health and wellness throughout their lives. This essential information, to be provided through a global network of partners and users, is derived from SomaLogic’s personalized measurement of important changes in an individual’s proteins over time. For more information, visit www.somalogic.com .

About Oxford Population Health

Oxford Population Health (the Nuffield Department of Population Health) is a world-leading research institute, based at the University of Oxford, that investigates the causes and prevention of disease.

We have over 750 staff, students and academic visitors working in a number of world-renowned population health research groups, including the Cancer Epidemiology Unit (CEU), Clinical Trial Service Unit and Epidemiological Studies Unit (CTSU), and the National Perinatal Epidemiology Unit (NPEU), and other groups working on public health, health economics, ethics and health record linkage. Oxford Population Health is also a key partner in the Oxford University Big Data Institute.

https://www.ndph.ox.ac.uk/

