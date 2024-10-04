Overnight Hunt: Former Boxer Takes Doctor Hostage

Urgently hunting for a criminal dressed in camouflage, wearing a bulletproof vest and armed with a gun, who broke into a house in the Inthamara area where two doctors were living, before climbing up an air vent and escaping. The people in the house are safe.

The incident occurred at approximately 7pm yesterday (October 3). The perpetrator was later identified as Mr. Santi, 38 years old, and had an arrest warrant from the Criminal Court for theft and nighttime trespassing in the area of ??Tao Poon Police Station. Initially, the police were going to make an arrest according to the warrant, but the suspect resisted and shot at him until he escaped to the house. There was one woman and two men in the house.

The CCTV footage shows that the suspect attempted to climb over the wall and escape into the house. When he entered the house, he did not intend to take anyone hostage.

While Hia Tee, the suspect’s former employer, opened up to the news team that the suspect used to be a boxer, but when he stopped boxing,

he hired him to be a trainer at his boxing camp in the Inthamara area, but they were together for only 4 months. During the time they were together, the suspect never showed any violent behavior. But the reason they couldn’t be together was because the suspect had a habit of stealing. There were many times when the personal belongings of the boxers in the camp went missing, and the suspect had a habit of using methamphetamine regularly, so he had to fire him.

After the incident, Pol. Gen. Kittirat Panphet, acting national police chief, along with senior police officers from the Metropolitan Police Bureau and the fully armed Arintharat unit, came to help quell the incident.

At around 00.30, the acting national police chief revealed that initially, the police were able to help both people in the house, and both were safe. An inspection found that they were two men, doctors, aged 30 and 31. Both were brothers. The other woman in the house was found to have escaped since the beginning of the incident. The suspe

ct was found to have escaped through the ventilation shaft before climbing out to the back of the house. Currently, the police are tracking down the escape route. They confirmed that the investigation team has a strategy to track down and arrest the suspect for prosecution. From observation, it was found that the suspect did not intend to harm anyone, but only wanted to escape arrest by officers at Tao Poon Police Station.

Source: Thai News Agency