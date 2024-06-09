Over 600 people join mass yoga performance in Binh Thuan

More than 600 yoga instructors, practitioners, and enthusiasts from Binh Thuan and neighboring localities gathered in the central province’s Phan Thiet city on June 9 morning for a large-scale yoga performance celebrating the 10th International Day of Yoga. The event, themed ‘Yoga for Women Empowerment,’ was co-organised by the Binh Thuan Department of Culture, Sports, and Tourism and the Consulate General of India in Ho Chi Minh City. It aimed to enhance sustainable tourism development based on cultural similarities between Vietnam and India.

Source: Vietnam News Agency