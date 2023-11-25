Over 267 tonnes of rice given to Phu Tho’s disadvantaged students


The Department of State Reserves in charge of Vinh Phuc and Phu Tho provinces has allocated over 267 tonnes of rice to nearly 4,500 disadvantaged students in Phu Tho province.

According to Decree 116/2016/ND-CP of the Government on supporting students in specially disadvantaged communes, each eligible student is supported with 15kg of rice each month in no more than nine months per year. They also receive support for food and housing.

The rice support policy has been implemented promptly and effectively for many years, helping disadvantaged students to attend school regularly and thus creating positive changes in improving the quality of local education./.

Source:Vietnam News Agency

Popular Posts
Advertisement
Calendar
November 2023
M T W T F S S
 12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
27282930  

About Us

The Indonesia News Gazette is the country’s top online news website, which is a prominent name in the news industry in Indonesia. The website consists of the news for visitors of all kinds and age groups, and that also shows that our news website covers every domestic, regional, and international news which is of people’s interest.  

Pages

Categories

Copyright © indonesianewsgazette.com All rights Reserved.