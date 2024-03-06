Over-200kg bomb successfully deactivated in Hung Yen


Hung Yen: An extremely dangerous bomb weighing about 226 kg that remained intact was successfully deactivated in the northern province of Hung Yen on March 6.

The bomb, about 160cm in length and about 30cm in diameter, was discovered by a fisherman while he was fishing on Luoc River in Thien Phien commune in the province’s Tien Lu district.

Be informed of the bomb, and the commune’s military command sent officers to examine, seal off the site, and report to higher authorities.

Sappers from the Hung Yen province’s Military Command moved the bomb to the riverside area in Khoai Chau district to deactivate it in line with regulations./.

Source: Vietnam News Agency

Popular Posts
Advertisement
Calendar
March 2024
M T W T F S S
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031

About Us

The Indonesia News Gazette is the country’s top online news website, which is a prominent name in the news industry in Indonesia. The website consists of the news for visitors of all kinds and age groups, and that also shows that our news website covers every domestic, regional, and international news which is of people’s interest.  

Pages

Categories

Copyright ©2024. indonesianewsgazette.com All rights Reserved.