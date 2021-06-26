Over 12.91 million Indonesians fully vaccinated against COVID-19

Jakarta (ANTARA) – The number of Indonesians receiving their second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine rose by 142,834 to reach 12,912,623 as of Friday afternoon, according to the Task Force for COVID-19 Handling.

As many as 552,594 Indonesians received their first vaccine jab, taking the total tally to 25,482,036.

The recipients of the first vaccine dose represent 63.15 percent of the 40,349,049 recipients targeted under the first and second phases of the national vaccination program.

The number of fully vaccinated Indonesians make up 32 percent of the targeted recipients.

The government is seeking to vaccinate 181.5 million citizens, or 70 percent of the country’s population, to create herd immunity against the virus.

To speed up vaccinations, the government has been working to expand the capacity of vaccination services.

Meanwhile, Indonesia’s daily coronavirus cases jumped by 18,872 on Friday, taking the total cases recorded since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in March, 2020 to 2,073,867, the Task Force for COVID-19 Response reported.

Jakarta added the highest number of daily cases at 6,934, followed by West Java (3,846) and Central Java (2,118).

Only North Kalimantan reported no new cases.

With 8,557 people recovering from COVID-19 on Friday, the number of recoveries reached 1,835,061, with the highest number of recoveries recorded in Jakarta at 2,571.

The number of patients dying of COVID-19 reached 422 in the 24 hours ended 12 p.m. on Friday, bringing the death toll to 56,371. Central Java recorded the highest number of deaths at 103. (INE)

Source: ANTARA News