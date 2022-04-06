OTT Summit Ends with Much Optimism for Growth in Asia and a Strong Focus on Content and the Consumer

Trading
0
Published by
ACN Newswire

Singapore, Apr 6, 2022 – (ACN Newswire) – The Asia Video Industry Association (AVIA) hosted over 850 delegates and featured over 80 industry leaders at the recent OTT Summit, with conversations revolving a lot on the subject of growth, from subscriber and revenue growth to increased local content investment and an intense focus on the customer. In discussing the outlook for the video industry in Asia, Vivek Couto, Executive Director and Co-Founder of Media Partners Asia (MPA), indicated there remained a lot of room for growth. With most markets having an SVOD household penetration of less than…

Read More

Leave a Reply

Related Posts

Indonesian Minister hopes Garudas operations will continue undisturbed

admin

Govt offering Rp400 bln in ultra microcredit to MSMEs

Web Desk

Portugal interested in increasing cooperation with Indonesia

admin