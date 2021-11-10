UPETS TLC Products Illustration

WESTMINSTER, Colo., Nov. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Today OrthoPets, a subsidiary of material company Dassiet, has launched a safe and effective casting solution for veterinarians. The anatomically shaped splints cover the entire range of casting treatments, from full leg cast to paw or toe injuries. The products are tackling the widely known issues of veterinary casting – over 60% of animals with a cast get additional injuries.

Over 60% of cast-treated pets get additional injuries from the cast

UPETS Total Limb Cast (TLC) tackles these issues with anatomically shaped bi-valve splints that are based on 30,000 animal limbs 3D scans

The splints are made from biodegradable, breathable and heat-moldable Woodcast material, which is stronger and lighter than fiberglass, and has been used to treat over 1.5 million human patients since 2010

“Sores, pain and stiffness are always on the horizon with casting. But if we take the cast off too early, the leg can be injured again because of lack of proper support. UPETS tackles these problems all at once. I find it easy to apply the pre-shaped casts even for very small or large dogs and make adjustments if needed. I can watch my patients walk off the clinic normally with their cast, knowing they can wear it safely until fully healed. We see significant and immediate improvement in patients compared to the common cast,” says Dassiet Chief Veterinarian Jouni Niemi, who oversees the clinical research of UPETS.

The UPETS TLC products are made from FDA and CE approved Woodcast material used in human casting and splinting. Bandages, padding and tape are replaced with a soft, self-cohesive Unitex fabric that passes moisture and dries fast. TLC products are engineered for easy destabilization by removing parts of the splint, and the same product can be used throughout the whole treatment. The breathable, lightweight materials combined with the anatomical fit help prevent sores and restore normal position and movement of the limb.

OrthoPets founder Martin Kaufmann, who has worked with Veterinary Orthotics and Prosthetics for over 20 years, is behind the anatomical design of the UPETS TLC products. He comments: “The common cast is very problematic, but we’ve lacked better alternatives. Now, with the Dassiet supermaterials and OrthoPets’ vast experience in veterinary biomechanics, we have re-engineered the common cast. UPETS TLC is anatomical and safe. It’s stress-free for both the vet and the pet. It brings veterinary casting to the modern day and offers a better standard care option for all vets and orthopedic surgeons out there.”

For more information about the UPETS Total Limb Cast products, please visit: www.upets.vet/TLC

More images available at www.upets.vet/press-kit

Watch product videos at www.upets.vet/videos

PRESS CONTACT

Dassiet

Jimmy Takki, CEO

jimmy.takki@dassiet.com

+358 50 575 7337

OrthoPets by Dassiet

Martin Kaufmann, Founder

martin@orthopets.com

+1 303 667 5399

ABOUT ORTHOPETS

Founded in 2002, OrthoPets is the industry leader in Veterinary Orthotics and Prosthetics (VOP). The Colorado-based OrthoPets team has treated over 30,000 pets from 35 different countries since its founding. OrthoPets is a subsidiary of the material company Dassiet.

https://orthopets.com/

ABOUT DASSIET

Dassiet is a material innovation company founded in 2008 with the focus on developing functional and sustainable supermaterials across industries, from medical to sports and beyond. Dassiet is best known for their biodegradable and heat-moldable material Woodcast, which has been in clinical use around the world since 2010.

https://www.dassiet.com/



Related Files

UPETS TLC Carpus Materials.jpg

UPETS TLC Thorasic XL (1).png

Related Images

Image 1: UPETS TLC Products Illustration

UPETS TLC Product line from full leg support (Pelvic and Thoracic kits) to lighter splints (Carpus, Tarsus and Paw).

This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment