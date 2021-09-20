Surabaya, E Java East Java Governor Khofifah Indar Parawansa made an earnest request to operators of the province’s tourist attractions to necessitate the use of the “PeduliLindung” application as a prerequisite for entry.

“This is implemented to control the movement of people and ensure that tourists have been vaccinated. It is also important (for the tourist attractions’ managers) to coordinate with the local COVID-19 task force,” She noted at the Grahadi State Building here Saturday.

She remarked that East Java had a total of some 254 tourist attractions. Of the total, 154 tourist attractions have been opened to visitors by implementing various restrictions related to health protocols.

“Except for water-based tourist attractions, including swimming pools, as hotel facilities or others, are advised not to open yet,” she noted.

Source: ANTARA News