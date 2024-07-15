Opening 8 Vietnamese suitcases, no snakes found



Lumpini Police Station, Assistant Commissioner of the Royal Thai Police, together with the Forensic Science Division, embassy officials, and relatives of the deceased, jointly opened all 8 suitcases and found no snakes. They are urgently coordinating to find the American male’s relatives to prove the truth.

Pol. Lt. Gen. Itthiphon Atchariyapradit, Assistant Commissioner of the Royal Thai Police, along with the investigation team of Metropolitan Police Division 5 and the Immigration Police, held a meeting to follow up on the progress of the case of 6 Vietnamese bodies who died in a hotel in the Ratchaprasong area, and later confirmed that evidence was the result of cyanide poisoning. It was found that police forensic officers attended the meeting and collected additional evidence, including checking the belongings of the deceased, in order to compare them with the fingerprints and DNA of the deceased to identify and confirm the forensic results of who actually poisoned them.

There will also be additional wit

nesses to question, including the ex-husband of Ms. Thi Nguyen Phuong Lan, the second deceased, who is Vietnamese and went to do business in Japan. Two waiters who were the ones who served the last meal and tea sets before the six bodies were found will also be called in to question the police about additional issues that they are still suspicious of, especially questioning the relatives of the deceased further.

Pol. Lt. Gen. Itthiphon revealed that today, he invited forensic police and relatives of the 5 Vietnamese deceased to witness the opening of 8 suitcases. Relatives of all 5 deceased confirmed that the suitcases matched the deceased’s and confirmed that all the belongings were there. However, there were no relatives of the deceased, an American male living in America. Currently, they are coordinating with the American embassy. The police want the relatives to confirm the identity of this deceased. Initially, from checking the suitcases, they found clothes and bags of necessities. However, they have no

t yet checked the necessities because they have to wait for them to be sent to the forensic evidence to proceed according to the procedure. They cannot open them first because if they do, they will not be able to use this piece of evidence in the case.

Other evidence has not been found because the deceased was wrapped very well. This piece of evidence must be sent to the Forensic Science Center for detailed examination.

As for snake medicine number 7, which was found to have been ordered by one of the deceased through the guide and Mr. Tiger, from the initial examination of the 8 suitcases, no snake medicine of this type has been found yet. However, from what was discussed with Vietnamese embassy officials in Thailand, they said that snake medicine is a health tonic or vitamin that Vietnamese people like to use.

Source: Thai News Agency