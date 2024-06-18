Open a new experience, hybrid menu, wasabi soy sauce



Yasothon, Open a new experience, a hybrid Isaan-Japanese menu, wasabi soy sauce, a new and perfect spiciness.

At Pa Ya Cafe Phae, Ban Thung Tae, Thung Tae Subdistrict, Mueang District, Yasothon Province, it is a restaurant that uses the space in front of the house. There is an atmosphere along the rice fields. Made into a sitting booth There is a service for customers to feed grass and take photos with the goats up close. But what’s unique is the hybrid menu called Soi Ju Wasabi. It’s a food menu that combines the Soi Ju of Isaan Thai people. Eat with Japanese soy sauce and wasabi.

Chatri Sriprai, 41 years old, the owner of the shop, said that the wasabi soy sauce menu Get customer ideas Brought soy sauce and wasabi to the restaurant and said they would eat them instead of the bitter dipping sauce. After that, wasabi shoyu was brought to try to cook and eat with soy sauce. Delicious and perfect, similar to eating raw fish or Japanese sashimi. The shop sells a wasabi soy sauce menu, priced at 169 baht per pl

ate, carefully selected meat. It must be fat-free thighs, sliced ??thin and placed on a bag of ice with soy sauce, wasabi, and vegetables on the side.

There are also other menus. Including a set of soy sauce in front of a cutting board. The shop prepares raw materials. Including fresh beef, beef liver, entrails, aphids, and cow gall, along with condiments and fresh vegetables to serve customers in cutting their own meat, cooking it themselves, and making their own dipping sauces as they like. and has a charcoal stove service A gas stove is also provided. For people who want to cook The shop is open for sale every day from 10:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m. or visit the Facebook page of Pa Ya Cafe Phae.

Source: Thai News Agency