Online study to become the next normal in Indonesia: President

Jakarta President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) affirmed that online learning had become part of the new normal and also projected it to become the next normal in Indonesia.

“Online study has become a new normal and it will also become the next normal. I believe there will be several new normal practices that are more innovative and productive,” Jokowi stated at the opening of the Indonesian Rector Forum (FRI) Virtual Conference at the Presidential Palace, Bogor, West Java, on Saturday.

The head of state highlighted the rapid pace of development in online study since the COVID-19 pandemic had encumbered all forms of face-to-face learning in the country.

The president believes that Indonesia, particularly its higher learning institutions, have learnt a crucial lesson from the pandemic.

“The crisis has compelled us to develop new ways, establish new norms, and develop new worthiness and standard,” Jokowi pointed out.

Higher learning institutions hold a strategic position during such a crisis to develop science and technology and to produce productive and competitive youths that are eager to fight for humanity and development in Indonesia, he emphasized.

“I need to stress here that such a noble task could not be fulfilled in ordinary ways, as we only have a small opportunity. It could not be achieved through routine work or ordinary ways,” he noted.

“Of course, we should avoid getting caught up in administration matters. We have to transform and develop new ways and strategies that are smart, short-cut, and out-of-the-box,” the president explained.

The head of state has also urged universities to focus more on the mental and physical well-being of students.

“Universities should build the students’ character to have a strong mindset and noble morality and to firmly uphold the principles of Pancasila (the state ideology),” he stated.

Campuses across Indonesia should foster a conducive environment that can fortify the students’ nationalism and embrace unity in diversity.

“Uphold high standards of integrity and values of anti-corruption, tolerance, and respect for democracy. We are responsible for their future and also the future of Indonesia,” Jokowi affirmed.

Source: Antara News