One-way, contraflow schemes implemented on Jakarta-Cikampek Toll Road

State-owned toll road operator PT Jasa Marga implemented traffic modification – one-way and contraflow schemes – on Cipali to Jakarta-Cikampek Toll Road, from Central and West Java and other origins to Jakarta and surroundings due to vehicular congestion.

Until Sunday morning, vehicular flow on Cipali to Jakarta-Cikampek Toll Road was quite congested, the company’s Corporate Communication and Community Development Group Head Dwimawan Heru said in a statement here on Sunday.

Due to the condition, under the police’s discretion, Jasa Marga supported the implementation of one-way scheme from KM 428 of Semarang ABC Toll Road to KM 66 of Jakarta-Cikampek Toll Road from Sunday morning at 9 a.m local time.

Meanwhile, two-lane contraflow scheme was implemented from KM 66 heading to Jakarta to KM 47 of Jakarta-Cikampek Toll Road.

One-lane contraflow scheme was implemented from KM 47 to KM 28 of Jakarta-Cikampek heading to Jakarta on Sunday morning from 9 a.m local time.

The traffic modification was aimed at snarl the vehicular congestion on toll road, Heru noted.

“We apologize for the inconvenience to all users from Jakarta heading to the East who had been impacted by the one-way scheme during reverse flow,” he said.

Vehicular congestion also occurred on Karawang arterial road. Exodus travelers going by private cars and motorbikes from Java to Jakarta and surroundings continued to pass the road.

Source: Antara News