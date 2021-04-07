One of four wanted terror suspects detained in Jakarta

Indonesian police’s special counter-terrorism detachment, Densus 88, has apprehended one of four most-wanted terror suspects in Jakarta.

The terror suspect has been identified as AN, National Police spokesperson Sen.Coms. Ahmad Ramadhan said here on Wednesday.

The three other suspects, identified as YI, ARH, and NF, remain fugitives and a hunt has been launched for them, he added.

Police allege AN, YI, ARH, and NF have links with four other terror suspects, identified as BS, AJ, ZA, and WJ, nabbed in Jakarta and Bekasi, West Java province at the end of March this year.

Police have so far arrested 10 terror suspects in Jakarta, Ramadhan informed.

Indonesia has been a target of terror attacks since 2000, and the spread of radicalism and terrorism continues to threaten the nation.

In May, 2018, a church in the East Java city of Surabaya was attacked by terrorists, as reported by ANTARA at the time. Two years earlier, on January 14, 2016, ISIS supporters in Indonesia had launched a suicide bombing and shooting attack in Jakarta, resulting in the deaths of eight people, including three civilians.

The incident added to the list of deadly assaults conducted by terror cells in Indonesia.

Between 2000 and 2012, over a dozen attacks have taken place in the Indonesian capital, including the Australian embassy bombing of September 9, 2004, and the JW Marriott and Ritz-Carlton hotel bombings of July 17, 2009.

At about 10:30 a.m. local time on March 28, 2021, Indonesia again witnessed a terror attack with two suicide bombers blowing themselves up outside a church on Kajaolalido Road in the Baru neighborhood area of Makassar, South Sulawesi province.

The bombers, believed to be a married couple, had tried in vain to enter the church compound after a Palm Sunday Mass service ended, but security guards had stopped them at the gate.

At least 20 people, including churchgoers and the security guards at the gate, were injured in the blast.

The suicide bombers, who reportedly belong to a JAD network, died shortly after the attack, which was carried out using a pressure cooker bomb.

One of the most effective ways of freeing Indonesia from radicalism and terrorism is empowering women in the country, as they can actively contribute to preventing children from being misled by terror recruiters, observers have said. (INE)

Source: Antara News