Omnibus law reflects government’s response to global change

Jakarta (ANTARA) – The proposed omnibus law reflects the government’s response to the rapid global change, President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) has stated. “The response to the global change that we did not reckon, such as the emergence of the coronavirus, must be decided quickly,” he said at the State Palace in Jakarta Wednesday.

“Anybody is welcome to see the results of the omnibus law after it is implemented in the field, the President said.

Certain circles have cast doubt on the omnibus law being able to serve as a solution to a wide range of issues related to job opportunities and economy, he said.

“Let us wait and see. We all want to speed up (everything). We all want to decide any policy fast,” he said.

The regulation of a country should not handcuff the country to step forward, he said. “If our regulation handcuffs us, the speed will be lost, being late to respond. Thus, the omnibus law is needed,” he added.

The ultimate goal of the law is the rising investment inflows, he stated.

“And in the end, jobs can be created if there are investments, both domestic and foreign,” he said.

The planned law will revise more than 70 prevailing laws as part of the efforts to improve the country’s competitiveness.

Source: ANTARA News