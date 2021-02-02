Ole Skatka Jensen becomes Vice President, Europe for Nikkiso Clean Energy & Industrial Gases Group

TEMECULA, Calif., Feb. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Nikkiso Cryogenic Industries’ Clean Energy & Industrial Gases Group (“Group”), a subsidiary of Nikkiso Co., Ltd (Japan), announces that Ole Skatka Jensen has joined the Group as Vice President, Europe.

This important addition to our management team is the result of changes in the market environment and is in line with the objectives of the Industrial Division of Nikkiso to better serve and support our customers in the European Market.

Ole has broad international experience in the Marine and Power Generation sectors, Heavy Machinery and Energy Industries, holding senior roles with Auramarine, Maroka International, MAN SE, and Alfa Laval.

With a mechanical engineering background, he has worked in a diverse range of cultural and business settings, including starting up companies in Malaysia, the Netherlands, and Qatar, and managed sales and service operations in Singapore, Benelux, Middle East, and Finland.

“Ole will be a perfect addition to our management team with his proficiency in leading multiple international companies, combined with his hands-on approach and extensive knowledge of the Marine and Power Generation Market Segments,” according to Peter Wagner, CEO of Cryogenic Industries and President of the Group.

In addition to his role as Vice President Europe for the CEIG Group, Ole will assume the legal responsibility of the ACD Cryo GMBH company, based in Bad Bellingen, Germany.

ABOUT CRYOGENIC INDUSTRIES

Cryogenic Industries, Inc. (now a member of Nikkiso Co., Ltd.) member companies manufacture engineered cryogenic gas processing equipment and small-scale process plants for the liquefied natural gas (LNG), well services and industrial gas industries. Founded over 50 years ago, Cryogenic Industries is the parent company of ACD, Cosmodyne and Cryoquip and a commonly-controlled group of approximately 20 operating entities.

For more information please visit www.cryoind.com and www.nikkiso.com .

MEDIA CONTACT:

Anna Quigley

+1.951.383.3314

[email protected]