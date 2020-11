OKEx กลับมาให้บริการถอนสินทรัพย์หลังจากการระงับชั่วคราว

Indonesia ends nine-year deficit streak, posts current account surplus Jakarta (ANTARA) - Indonesia posted a current account surplus of US$1 billion in the third quarter of 2020 after suffering

New digital-based MSMEs to become source of economic growth: Governor Jakarta (ANTARA) - The emergence of new digital-based micro-, small-, and medium-scale enterprises (MSME), supported by millennials, will become a

Eye on exports, ministry, sugar palm body seek to boost cultivation Jakarta (ANTARA) - The Ministry of Agriculture and the Indonesian Sugar Palm Association (AAI) have formulated strategic steps to raise

BI buys Rp342.52 trillion worth of government’s sovereign debt papers Jakarta (ANTARA) - Bank Indonesia (BI) bought government-issued sovereign debt papers (SBN) worth Rp342.52 trillion through a market or direct

Indonesia to play key role in Asia-Pacific economic integration: ABAC Jakarta (ANTARA) - Indonesia will have an important role to play in the economic integration of the Asia Pacific region

President upbeat economic policies will benefit businesses Jakarta (ANTARA) - President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) said he is optimistic that the economic policies rolled out by the government