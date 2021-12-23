Published by

Newstrail

According to the latest report by IMARC Group “Oil and Gas Corrosion Protection Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026“, The global oil and gas corrosion protection market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of around 5% during 2021-2026. Oil and gas corrosion protection represent the utilization of anti-corrosive systems and technologies to prevent the degradation of various metals, such as steel, nickel, titanium, copper chromium, etc., in aqueous environments. It involv…

Read More