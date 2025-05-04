Search
Officials Intercept Over 700,000 Methamphetamine Pills on Mekong Riverbank


Nakhon Phanom: Authorities seized more than 700,000 methamphetamine pills on the banks of the Mekong River, which were ready to be transported into the inner region.



According to Thai News Agency, soldiers from the 2101st Ranger Company, Ban Phaeng Police, and local government officials intercepted a large batch of methamphetamine pills while they were preparing to transport them further into Thailand. The operation took place on the bank of Lam Huai Muang in Ban Pak Huai Muang, Na Khe Subdistrict, Ban Phaeng District, Nakhon Phanom Province.



Officers observed a motorized boat that had crossed from Laos, carrying suspicious objects before swiftly leaving them on the Thai shore and returning to Laos. Upon searching the area, they seized 355 bundles of methamphetamine pills, amounting to a total of 710,000 pills. The seized drugs were handed over to Ban Phaeng Police Station for further legal proceedings.



Authorities are calling for the cooperation of local residents to report any unusual activities or information related to drug trafficking to the authorities without delay.

