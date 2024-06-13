Office girl raises ducks and fish to supplement her income.



Kamphaeng Phet, In this era, there must be more than one career. Kamphaeng Phet girls work in an office. Use your free time before and after work. Making a duck farm Raising Swai fish Create extra income

Nong Baitoey or Ms. Chotika Inliang, 31 years old, works as an office worker. Use your free time in the morning before and after work. Making a farm to raise ducks in the middle of a rice field, Khao Kiris Subdistrict, Phran Kratai District, Kamphaeng Phet Province, doing it together with the family. Collect duck eggs for sale and taking care of feeding the ducks

Nong Baitoey said that she raises more than 2,000 Khaki Campbell egg-laying ducks along with raising about 10,000 Swai fish to save on costs. Each day, ducks lay around 1,500-1,800 eggs, but during hot weather Ducks will lay fewer eggs. Therefore, the problem was solved by installing sprinklers on the roof of the house. Spray water to reduce temperature and play music for the ducks to listen to To make the duck relieve stress

At the farm, emphasis

is given to ducks eating as much food as possible in order to continue laying eggs. Raising is divided into turns, 1 year and 2 months per shift, and then they are sold as field hunting ducks. There are people who come to take care of them. The average price is 65-75 baht per piece. After that, a new round of duck farming will begin. Choose to raise ducks that are 5 months old and cannot yet lay eggs. But in the meantime, there will be income from catching catfish for sale instead. The average price is 25 baht per item, providing income all year long. The advantage of raising a farm is that it is not complicated. They are easy to care for because they are in a limited area. There is no need to take care of it all day.

Source: Thai News Agency