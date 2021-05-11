Ocean Network Express (ONE) Launches Digital Freight Booking Platform Powered by Descartes Kontainers

WATERLOO, Ontario, May 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Descartes Systems Group (Nasdaq: DSGX) (TSX:DSG), the global leader in uniting logistics-intensive businesses in commerce, announced that Singapore-based Ocean Network Express (ONE), the world’s sixth largest container carrier, is using the Descartes Kontainers solution to digitize the shipper-facing aspects of its freight execution operations in 11 Asian countries as part of a pilot program.

“Shippers today need a more efficient and streamlined end-to-end freight booking experience,” Hiroki Tsujii, Managing Director, Marketing & Commercial said at ONE. “With the launch of our new digital platform ONE QUOTE, powered by Descartes Kontainers, customers can now receive an instant quote for export shipments and place bookings anytime, anywhere. It’s a one stop service that completely automates traditional manual tasks.”

The Descartes Kontainers solution facilitates a fully digital customer experience including quoting, booking, tracking and dashboard analytics for shipping lines, freight forwarders, ocean transportation intermediaries (OTI) and non-vessel operating common carriers (NVOCC) around the world. The digital freight execution platform enables these logistics services providers (LSP) to rapidly create branded, online self-service experiences for their customers. With its recent acquisition of Portrix Logistics Systems, Descartes can also now provide freight forwarders with a comprehensive digital solution for engaging customers and managing rates. However, the solution also helps LSPs preserve investments in existing rate management and back-office systems and quickly get their digital customer experience live through the use of standardized APIs. Even large carriers and LSPs such as ONE are able to get customers booking freight in just a few months.

“We are pleased to help ONE simplify and enhance the customer experience through digitization,” said Graham Parker, VP Digital Freight Solutions at Descartes. “As the shift to digitize customer-facing operations accelerates, it is increasingly valuable to have a leading execution platform that can provide rates, quotes, and the ability to book cargo and track it on demand on any Internet-enabled device.”

Headquartered in Singapore, Ocean Network Express (ONE) was founded in 2017 as a new entity from three Japanese liner companies – ‘K’​ Line, MOL and NYK – who historically prided themselves on high level service quality and process excellence. These characteristics, which we highly cherish, are also the founding core principles of ONE. With a global fleet of over 250 vessels, active participation in all major global trade lanes, deployment of the latest IT systems and an extensive terminal ownership portfolio.

Descartes (Nasdaq:DSGX) (TSX:DSG) is the global leader in providing on-demand, software-as-a-service solutions focused on improving the productivity, performance and security of logistics-intensive businesses. Customers use our modular, software-as-a-service solutions to route, schedule, track and measure delivery resources; plan, allocate and execute shipments; rate, audit and pay transportation invoices; access global trade data; file customs and security documents for imports and exports; and complete numerous other logistics processes by participating in the world’s largest, collaborative multimodal logistics community. Our headquarters are in Waterloo, Ontario, Canada and we have offices and partners around the world. Learn more at www.descartes.com , and connect with us on LinkedIn and Twitter .

