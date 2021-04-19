REGULATED INFORMATION

INSIDE INFORMATION

Nyxoah Announces Submission of Draft Registration Statement For Proposed Public Listing in the United States

Mont-Saint-Guibert, Belgium – 19 April 2021 – Nyxoah SA (Euronext Brussels: NYXH) (“Nyxoah” or the “Company”), a medical technology company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative solutions to treat Obstructive Sleep Apnea (OSA), today announced that it has confidentially submitted a draft Registration Statement on Form F-1 to the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) relating to the proposed public offering of its ordinary shares in the United States. The number of ordinary shares to be offered and the price for the proposed offering have not yet been determined. The public offering is expected to take place after the SEC completes its review process, subject to market and other conditions.

This announcement is being made pursuant to, and in accordance with, Rule 135 under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”).

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction. Any offers, solicitations or offers to buy, or any sales of securities, if at all, will be made in accordance with the registration requirements of the Securities Act.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED WITHIN THIS ANNOUNCEMENT IS DEEMED BY THE COMPANY TO CONSTITUTE INSIDE INFORMATION AS STIPULATED UNDER THE EU MARKET ABUSE REGULATION (596/2014).

Contacts:

Nyxoah

Fabian Suarez, Chief Financial Officer

[email protected]

+32 10 22 24 55

Gilmartin Group

Vivian Cervantes

[email protected] com

