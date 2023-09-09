Nusantara Sail demonstrates Indonesia’s maritime identity: Minister

Jakarta (ANTARA) – The government is holding the Nusantara Sail 2023 event to demonstrate Indonesia’s identity as a maritime nation, Public Works and Public Housing Minister Basuki Hadimuljono stated.”We aim to demonstrate that we are a maritime nation that takes its roots from our sailor ancestors,” the minister remarked in his opening speech at the Nusantara Sail 2023 event in North Jakarta on Saturday. Hadimuljono affirmed that the Nusantara Sail 2023 also aims to demonstrate that the people of Indonesia, with its identity as a maritime nation and an archipelagic state, view seas as connectors rather than separators. The minister also noted that the commencement of the event symbolically marks Indonesia’s concrete steps to relocate its capital city from Jakarta to the new capital city (IKN) Nusantara in East Kalimantan Province. “Hopefully, on August 17, 2024, we will move to IKN Nusantara on ships,” he remarked. Minister Hadimuljono expressed hope that many more participants would participate in the next editions of the sailing event. t the opening ceremony of the event, he also reminded all participants to review their preparedness as well as check their tools and equipment, so that they will safely and successfully arrive on Balang Island, East Kalimantan, as one of the sailing destinations. “I will see you later on Balang Island,” he told the participants.

Source: Antara News Agency