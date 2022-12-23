Number of airplane passengers up ahead of holiday period: Minister

There has been an increase in the number of airplane passengers with the approach of the Christmas and New Year holidays, Transportation Minister Budi Karya Sumadi has informed.

“From the report I received, the number of flights yesterday exceeded 1,000 flights, which reached 1,040 flights per day. Today, there might be more. This is a sign of the awakening of Indonesian aviation,” he said while inspecting Soekarno-Hatta Airport in Tangerang on Friday.

Amid the increasing flight frequency, Sumadi asked flight facility and infrastructure operators to make a number of preparations to anticipate congestion and queues at the airport.

“Several points that I inspected today were ground handling. I asked the airport operator and related stakeholders to increase the number of equipment and workers because delays at the baggage claim usually occur,” he informed.

Furthermore, regarding airplane ticket prices, the minister has coordinated with airlines so that travel fares remain fair.

He also advised the public to choose flights operating at night or early in the morning to get more competitive prices.

“I also ask airlines to operate their fleets optimally in an effort to serve the people in Papua, Ambon, and East Nusa Tenggara (NTT) as well,” he added.

Furthermore, Sumadi asked a number of airports to optimize operating hours in order to maximize the frequency of the take-off and landing of airplanes.

As part of his review, the minister inspected the Umrah lounge at Terminal 3 to check the services provided to Umrah pilgrims.

The ministry has taken several steps to improve services, namely moving some international flights to Terminal 2F and providing a lounge for Umrah pilgrims.

“We have provided a lounge facility to Umrah pilgrims. With good facilities, we are more confident of providing good services to the community,” he said.

Angkasa Pura II president director Muhammad Awaluddin and the director general of air transportation, Maria Kristi Endah Murni, accompanied the minister during the inspection.

Source: Antara News