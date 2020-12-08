NU Chief recovers from COVID-19 following intensive medical treatment

Alhamdulillah (Thank God), he has recovered. Let us pray for the immediate recovery of our brothers, who still tested positive for COVID-19. Aamiin.

Jakarta (ANTARA) – Chairman of the Nahdlatul Ulama (NU) Islamic organization KH Said Aqil Siroj made complete recovery from the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) after undergoing intensive medical treatment at a hospital in the past few days.

“Alhamdulillah (Thank God), he has recovered. Let us pray for the immediate recovery of our brothers, who still tested positive for COVID-19. Aamiin,” the NU Executive Board noted on its official Twitter account monitored on Tuesday.

The NU Executive Board expressed deep gratitude to those who had prayed for Siroj’s recovery.

Congratulations poured in on social media from netizens over the NU chief’s recovery.

Siroj was declared positive for COVID-19 late last month.

Sofwan Erce, NU chief’s personal secretary, stated that the ulema, a Saudi university graduate, had tested positive for COVID-19 after undergoing a PCR swab test. He was in good health.

Source: Antara News