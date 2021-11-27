The West Nusa Tenggara (NTB) provincial government has begun preparations for the region to host the MotoGP at the Pertamina Mandalika International Street Circuit in Central Lombok District in March 2022.

Secretary of the NTB Provincial Administration Lalu Gita Ariadi said that the successful implementation of the Asian Talent Cup (IATC) and World Superbike (WSBK) in NTB had become an evaluation to re-prepare Mandalika as the host of MotoGP in 2022.

“Alhamdulillah (Praise be to Allah), the IATC and WSBK events in Mandalika went smoothly. Hopefully, we would be able to do better, as we prepare our region to host the 2022 MotoGP at the Mandalika Circuit,” Ariadi stated at the IATC and WSBK Analysis and Evaluation Meeting here on Friday.

Ariadi later noted that the success of organizing the two international events was an achievement, considering that this was the first time that NTB Province had held an international-scale racing event.

To this end, he appealed to all supporting regional committees to strengthen collaboration in an effort to support the 2022 MotoGP in Mandalika.

“The supporting regional committees must work well together to ensure that next year’s MotoGP event will run smoothly,” he stated.

Ariadi also noted that the NTB provincial government was striving to handle various national agendas that were planned to be held in NTB, with focus on preparing for the 2022 MotoGP.

“The provincial government is striving to handle national agendas that will be held at the Mandalika Special Economic Zone (SEZ), so that we can focus on hosting the 2022 MotoGP without any significant disruption,” he stated.

Meanwhile, the NTB Police Chief, Inspector General Mohammad Iqbal, stated that his personnel were ready to maintain security, especially in improving the quality of service, as they had learnt from the evaluation of the IATC and WSBK events.

“We will continue to improve our service for the community, because we are really enthusiastic and ready to secure the MotoGP event in March 2022,” Iqbal noted.

During the implementation of IATC and WSBK, three variables had been successfully implemented before, during, and after the event, he added.

“Those three variables are related to land disputes, the implementation of health protocols, and extraordinary security. We will improve our work, especially for the 2022 MotoGP event,” he noted.

Source: Antara News