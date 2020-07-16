Novel Baswedan pins no hopes on “theatrical court” for verdict

Jakarta Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) senior investigator Novel Baswedan spoke candidly of harboring no expectations from the verdict of the North Jakarta District Court on two police officers behind the acid attack that harmed his eyes.

“I have no expectations at all, even if they are heavily punished or mildly punished. This is because the court has been designed to fail. It’s like a theatrical court,” he stated here on Thursday.

The district court was scheduled to read out the verdict on Thursday at 10 a.m. local time.

When a judge convicts on the basis of a crooked fact, it becomes legitimate to cover up the actual judgement and the real perpetrators, he stated.

“Basically, punishment should be meted out to people on the basis of objective evidence-based facts. It is not acceptable to punish people, who did not do it, even if they want to, but because it is not supported by adequate evidence. Do not be forced to condition the facts or concoct evidence,” he added.

Baswedan emphasized that the trial should be to unearth material truth and not justification on the basis of interests to have “perpetrators.” Earlier, Baswedan said that he did not believe that the two officers were the ones, who had attacked him with acid.

“Hence, if there is no adequate evidence, then (they) must be freed. Do not let the image of law enforcement be increasingly damaged by the number of irregularities in this legal process,” he affirmed.

Meanwhile, Yudi Purnomo, chairman of the KPK’s labor union, highlighted the public’s aspirations to see justice handed down by the judges.

Regardless of the verdict, however, the long road to solving the case that had been running for over three years, is far from over.

“This is because the intellectual actor is not revealed in the fact of the trial. The motive behind the attack is unclear, as it comes only from the defendants’ confession. Hence, we and the legal team monitor the proceedings,” Purnomo noted.

Baswedan was attacked while heading home after performing Fajr, or the Dawn prayer, at a mosque nearby when two motorcyclists hurled acid on his face that injured his eyes, particularly the left eye, on April 11, 2017.

During the court hearing on June 11, 2020, the prosecutors demanded a one-year imprisonment each for defendants, Ronny Bugis and Rahmat Kadir Mahulette, the two cops, for orchestrating the maltreatment that resulted in grave injuries to Baswedan.

Baswedan reported the public prosecutors to the Commission of the Attorney General.

His advocacy team has also reported Head of the Legal Division at the National Police Headquarters Inspector General Rudy Heriyanto Adi Nugroho for allegedly losing evidence.

In the meantime, Laode M. Syarif, the KPK ex-commissioner, earlier opined that the public prosecutors’ (JPUs) demand for a year-long jail term for two police officers that had attacked senior KPK investigator Baswedan did not make sense.

Syarif believed that the trial process for the Baswedan assault case was merely a “farce.”

“I see this court as a ‘theatrical stage,'” he affirmed.

Source: Antara News