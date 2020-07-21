Novavax to Present COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate Progress at 2nd ISV COVID-19 Vaccines Virtual Congress

GAITHERSBURG, Md., July 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVAX), a late-stage biotechnology company developing next-generation vaccines for serious infectious diseases, today announced that Gregory M. Glenn, M.D., President of Research and Development, will present progress of NVX-CoV2373, Novavax’ COVID-19 vaccine candidate, at the 2nd International Society for Vaccines Virtual Congress.

Dr. Glenn’s presentation will be followed by a Q&A discussion. Webinar details are as follows:

Topic: Progress with the Full Length Recombinant Spike Protein

Nanoparticle Vaccine Date and Time: Tuesday, July 21, 9:55 a.m. ET

The webinar is free to attend. To register, please click here .

About NVX-CoV2373

NVX‑CoV2373 is a vaccine candidate engineered from the genetic sequence of SARS‑CoV‑2, the virus that causes COVID-19 disease. NVX‑CoV2373 was created using Novavax’ recombinant nanoparticle technology to generate antigen derived from the coronavirus spike (S) protein and contains Novavax’ patented saponin-based Matrix-M™ adjuvant to enhance the immune response and stimulate high levels of neutralizing antibodies. In preclinical trials, NVX‑CoV2373 demonstrated indication of antibodies that block binding of spike protein to receptors targeted by the virus, a critical aspect for effective vaccine protection. A Phase 1 clinical trial of NVX‑CoV2373 initiated in May 2020, with preliminary immunogenicity and safety results expected in July 2020. NVX‑CoV2373 is being funded by the U.S. Government, through Operation Warp Speed up to $1.6 billion, and the U.S. Department of Defense up to $70 million, as well as by the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI) up to $388 million.

About Novavax

Novavax, Inc. (Nasdaq:NVAX) is a late-stage biotechnology company that promotes improved health globally through the discovery, development, and commercialization of innovative vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases. Novavax recently initiated development of NVX-CoV2373, its vaccine candidate against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, with Phase 1 clinical trial results expected in July of 2020. NanoFlu™, its quadrivalent influenza nanoparticle vaccine, met all primary objectives in its pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial in older adults. Both vaccine candidates incorporate Novavax’ proprietary saponin-based Matrix-M™ adjuvant in order to enhance the immune response and stimulate high levels of neutralizing antibodies. Novavax is a leading innovator of recombinant vaccines; its proprietary recombinant technology platform combines the power and speed of genetic engineering to efficiently produce highly immunogenic nanoparticles in order to address urgent global health needs.

For more information, visit www.novavax.com and connect with us on Twitter and LinkedIn .

Contacts:

Investors

Novavax, Inc.

Silvia Taylor and Erika Trahan

ir@novavax.com

240-268-2022