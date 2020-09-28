Novavax to Present COVID-19, Influenza and RSV Candidate Vaccine Data at World Vaccine Congress Washington 2020

GAITHERSBURG, Md., Sept. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Novavax, Inc. (Nasdaq: NVAX), a late stage biotechnology company developing next-generation vaccines for serious infectious diseases, today announced that it will present on its lead vaccine candidates, NVX-CoV2373, NanoFlu™ and ResVax™, the Company’s COVID-19, influenza and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) vaccines. The presentations are part of the 2020 World Vaccine Congress Washington, taking place virtually September 28-October1, 2020.

Gregory Glenn, M.D, President of Research & Development, and Vivek Shinde, M.D., Vice President, Clinical Development, will join global public health, epidemiology, regulatory and industry leaders to share expertise and the latest research related to the SARS-CoV-2 virus and vaccine development to address global health.

September 28 Presentation Title: Recombinant nanoparticle COVID-19 vaccine: Platform technology for EID (Emerging Infectious Diseases) Time: 2:35 p.m. ET Presenter: Dr. Gregory Glenn October 1 Presentation Title: Phase 3 and beyond: Maternal RSV & older adult influenza vaccine program Time: 8:30 am ET Presenter: Dr. Gregory Glenn Presentation Title: New Phase 3 NanoFlu data (features new Cell-mediated Immunity data) Time: 4:50 pm ET Presenter: Dr. Vivek Shinde

About NVX-CoV2373

NVX-CoV2373 is a vaccine candidate engineered from the genetic sequence of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19 disease. NVX-CoV2373 was created using Novavax’ recombinant nanoparticle technology to generate antigen derived from the coronavirus spike (S) protein and contains Novavax’ patented saponin-based Matrix-M™ adjuvant to enhance the immune response and stimulate high levels of neutralizing antibodies. NVX-CoV2373 contains purified protein antigens and cannot replicate, nor can it cause COVID-19. In preclinical trials, NVX-CoV2373 demonstrated indication of antibodies that block binding of spike protein to receptors targeted by the virus, a critical aspect for effective vaccine protection. In its the Phase 1 portion of its Phase 1/2 clinical trial, NVX-CoV2373 was generally well-tolerated and elicited robust antibody responses numerically superior to that seen in human convalescent sera. NVX-CoV2373 is also being evaluated in a Phase 3 trial in the UK and two ongoing Phase 2 studies, which began in August; a Phase 2b trial in South Africa, and a Phase 1/2 continuation in the U.S. and Australia. Novavax has secured $2 billion in funding for its global coronavirus vaccine program, including up to $388 million in funding from the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI).

About ResVax

ResVax is an RSV fusion (F) protein recombinant nanoparticle vaccine with aluminum phosphate as an adjuvant. It is being developed to protect infants from RSV disease via maternal immunization, which may offer the best method of protection from RSV disease in infants through the first months of life. ResVax is being evaluated in Prepare™, a global Phase 3 clinical trial in 4,636 pregnant women, at least 3,000 of whom received the vaccine, and their infants. Prepare is supported by an $89.1 million grant from the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation (BMGF).

About NanoFlu™

NanoFlu is a recombinant hemagglutinin (HA) protein nanoparticle influenza vaccine produced by Novavax in its SF9 insect cell baculovirus system. NanoFlu uses HA amino acid protein sequences that are the same as the recommended wild-type circulating virus HA sequences. NanoFlu contains Novavax’ patented saponin-based MatrixM adjuvant.

About Novavax

Novavax, Inc. (Nasdaq:NVAX) is a late-stage biotechnology company that promotes improved health globally through the discovery, development, and commercialization of innovative vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases. Novavax is undergoing clinical trials for NVX-CoV2373, its vaccine candidate against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. NanoFlu™, its quadrivalent influenza nanoparticle vaccine, met all primary objectives in its pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial in older adults. Both vaccine candidates incorporate Novavax’ proprietary saponin-based Matrix-M™ adjuvant in order to enhance the immune response and stimulate high levels of neutralizing antibodies. Novavax is a leading innovator of recombinant vaccines; its proprietary recombinant technology platform combines the power and speed of genetic engineering to efficiently produce highly immunogenic nanoparticles in order to address urgent global health needs.

