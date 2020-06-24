Novavax to Participate in H.C. Wainwright Fireside Chat Series

GAITHERSBURG, Md., June 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Novavax, Inc. (Nasdaq: NVAX), a late stage biotechnology company developing next-generation vaccines for serious infectious diseases, today announced that John J. Trizzino, Senior Vice President, Chief Business Officer and Chief Financial Officer, will participate in the H.C. Wainwright Virtual Fireside Chat Series on Thursday, June 25. A topic of discussion will be Novavax’ COVID-19 vaccine candidate, NVX-CoV2373.

Fireside chat details are as follows:

Date: June 25, 2020 Time: 10:00 a.m. U.S. Eastern Time (ET) Webcast: www.novavax.com , “Investors”/ “Events”, until September 25, 2020

About Novavax

Novavax, Inc. (Nasdaq:NVAX) is a late-stage biotechnology company that promotes improved health globally through the discovery, development, and commercialization of innovative vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases. Novavax recently initiated development of NVX-CoV2373, its vaccine candidate against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, with Phase 1 clinical trial results expected in July of 2020. NanoFlu™, its quadrivalent influenza nanoparticle vaccine, met all primary objectives in its pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial in older adults. Both vaccine candidates incorporate Novavax’ proprietary saponin-based Matrix-M™ adjuvant in order to enhance the immune response and stimulate high levels of neutralizing antibodies. Novavax is a leading innovator of recombinant vaccines; its proprietary recombinant technology platform combines the power and speed of genetic engineering to efficiently produce highly immunogenic nanoparticles in order to address urgent global health needs.

