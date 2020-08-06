Novavax to Host Conference Call to Discuss Second Quarter Financial and Operating Results on August 10, 2020

GAITHERSBURG, Md., Aug. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Novavax, Inc. (Nasdaq: NVAX), a late stage biotechnology company developing next-generation vaccines for serious infectious diseases, today announced it will report its second quarter 2020 financial and operating results following the close of U.S. financial markets on Monday, August 10, 2020.

Conference call details are as follows:

Date: August 10, 2020 Time: 4:30 p.m. U.S. Eastern Time (ET) Dial-in number: (877) 923-9376 (Domestic) or (720) 545-0026 (International) Passcode: 3048947 Webcast: www.novavax.com , “For Investors”/ “Events”

Conference call and webcast replay:

Dates: Starting at 7:30 p.m. ET, August 10, 2020 until 7:30 p.m. ET August 17, 2020 Dial-in number: (855) 859-2056 (Domestic) or (404) 537-3406 (International) Passcode: 3048947 Webcast: www.novavax.com , “For Investors”/ “Events”, until November 10, 2020

About Novavax

Novavax, Inc. (Nasdaq:NVAX) is a late-stage biotechnology company that promotes improved health globally through the discovery, development, and commercialization of innovative vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases. Novavax is undergoing clinical trials for NVX-CoV2373, its vaccine candidate against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. NVX‑CoV2373 was generally well-tolerated and elicited robust antibody responses numerically superior to that seen in human convalescent sera in its Phase 1 portion of the Phase 1/2 clinical trial. NanoFlu™, its quadrivalent influenza nanoparticle vaccine, met all primary objectives in its pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial in older adults. Both vaccine candidates incorporate Novavax’ proprietary saponin-based Matrix-M™ adjuvant in order to enhance the immune response and stimulate high levels of neutralizing antibodies. Novavax is a leading innovator of recombinant vaccines; its proprietary recombinant technology platform combines the power and speed of genetic engineering to efficiently produce highly immunogenic nanoparticles in order to address urgent global health needs.

For more information, visit www.novavax.com

