Published by

Reuters UK

By Carl O’Donnell (Reuters) – Novavax Inc’s COVID-19 vaccine is effective in generating an immune response against the Omicron variant, according to early data published on Wednesday, suggesting that the U.S. drugmaker’s existing COVID-19 vaccine can help combat the new Omicron variant. Novavax’s two-dose, protein-based vaccine was authorized for use this week by European Union regulators and the World Health Organization. [L1N2T50VX] It has previously been approved by countries including Indonesia and the Philippines but not the United States. Novavax said that receiving an additional booster…

Read More