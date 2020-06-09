Novavax President of R&D Dr. Gregory Glenn to Discuss the Development of COVID-19 Vaccines on Panel at 2020 BIO Digital

GAITHERSBURG, Md., June 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVAX), a late-stage biotechnology company developing next-generation vaccines for serious infectious diseases, today announced that Gregory M. Glenn, M.D., President of Research and Development, will join other vaccine industry leaders for a panel discussion at 2020 BIO Digital. Taking place on Tuesday, June 9 at 11:30 a.m. EDT, the panel will discuss COVID-19 vaccines. The conversation will consider the complex path from lab to clinical trials, the impact of the evolving science on candidate development and consider how collaboration will bring life-saving vaccines to the world.

Details for the panel are as follows:

Title: “ Leveraging Platforms and Partnerships to Develop COVID-19 Vaccines in Record Time ” Date and Time: Tuesday, June 9, 11:30 a.m. PDT Moderator: Mark McClellan, M.D., Director, Duke Margolis Center for Health Policy Panelists: Dr. Glenn

Margaret Hamburg, M.D., Foreign Secretary, National Academy of Medicine

Peter Marks, M.D., Ph.D., Director, Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research, United States Food and Drug Administration

Paul Stoffels, M.D., Vice Chairman of the Executive Committee, Chief Scientific Officer, Johnson & Johnson

Novavax, Inc. (Nasdaq:NVAX) is a late-stage biotechnology company that promotes improved health globally through the discovery, development, and commercialization of innovative vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases. Novavax recently initiated development of NVX-CoV2373, its vaccine candidate against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, with Phase 1 clinical trial results expected in July of 2020. NanoFlu™, its quadrivalent influenza nanoparticle vaccine, met all primary objectives in its pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial in older adults. Both vaccine candidates incorporate Novavax’ proprietary saponin-based Matrix-M™ adjuvant in order to enhance the immune response and stimulate high levels of neutralizing antibodies. Novavax is a leading innovator of recombinant vaccines; its proprietary recombinant technology platform combines the power and speed of genetic engineering to efficiently produce highly immunogenic nanoparticles in order to address urgent global health needs.

