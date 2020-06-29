Novavax Expands Executive Leadership and Announces Key Promotions

GAITHERSBURG, Md., June 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVAX), a late-stage biotechnology company developing next-generation vaccines for serious infectious diseases, today announced the appointment of Ben Machielse as Executive Vice President, CMC, with responsibility for overseeing Novavax’ manufacturing, process technology, quality and regulatory functions. The Company also announced several leadership promotions:

John J. Trizzino to Executive Vice President, Chief Business Officer and Chief Financial Officer

John A. Herrmann III, to Executive Vice President, Chief Legal Officer

Jill Hoyt to Executive Vice President, Chief Human Resources Officer

“Ben’s extensive manufacturing and operations expertise will be vital to our leadership team as we evolve to commercial stage,” said Stanley C. Erck, President and Chief Executive Officer of Novavax. “The addition of Ben supports our continued commitment to progressing our pipeline programs as we scale up to produce a global supply of NVX-CoV2373, our COVID-19 vaccine candidate, and grow our NanoFlu production capabilities. In addition, I also want to congratulate John, John, and Jill on their promotions as they are all a critical part of Novavax’ growth.”

Mr. Machielse brings more than 25 years of biotechnology industry experience to Novavax. He was most recently Chief Executive Officer of rare disease company Vtesse, before its acquisition by Sucampo Pharmaceuticals, Inc., now a part of Mallinckrodt. Previously, he was Chief Operating Officer at Omthera Pharmaceuticals, where he oversaw development and approval of a treatment for hypertriglyceridemia and was integral to the Company’s IPO and acquisition by AstraZeneca. Earlier, as Executive Vice President of Operations for MedImmune, later acquired by AstraZeneca, he led worldwide development and operations of the company’s therapeutic antibodies, small molecules and vaccine products. Additionally, he was responsible for development of MedImmune’s H1N1 influenza vaccine, which was the first to be approved by FDA. He currently sits on the board of directors of Comet Therapeutics, Complexa Therapeutics and Polyneuron. Mr. Machielse received a bachelor of science degree in medical biology and a master of science degree in biochemistry from the University of Utrecht in the Netherlands.

“The rapid and precise steps Novavax is taking to increase manufacturing capacity for NVX-CoV2373 demonstrate both the validity and the viability of our program as a significant part of the world’s COVID-19 vaccine solution,” said Mr. Machielse. “I am excited to work with the team as we rapidly advance development activities and manufacturing capabilities and ensure we deliver safe, innovative vaccines to prevent a broad range of infectious diseases worldwide.”

Mr. Trizzino originally joined Novavax in 2009 with responsibility for business development. In 2011, Mr. Trizzino joined Immunovaccine as its CEO and successfully led the company into clinical development of its lead candidate. In 2014, Mr. Trizzino rejoined Novavax and in 2018 was promoted to Chief Business Officer and Chief Financial Officer. Prior to his tenure at Novavax, Mr. Trizzino held leadership roles at several companies focused on infectious disease, including MedImmune, later acquired by AstraZeneca, ID Biomedical, acquired by GSK, and Henry Schein, Inc. Mr. Trizzino received a bachelor of science degree from Long Island University, CW Post and a master of business administration degree from New York University, Stern School of Business.

Mr. Herrmann has been our general counsel and corporate secretary since 2010, and will now also lead corporate and business development. Prior to joining Novavax, Mr. Herrmann was General Counsel at Ore Pharmaceuticals and Deputy General Counsel at Gene Logic before it became Ore Pharmaceuticals. He has also served as Senior Corporate Counsel for Celera Genomics and Baxter Healthcare. Mr. Herrmann received a bachelor of arts degree from Brown University and a juris doctorate from the University of Illinois.

Ms. Hoyt joined Novavax in 2008 with responsibility for human resources. Since joining the company, she has played a key role in expansion of the company’s talent base and geographic footprint, including the acquisition of manufacturing subsidiaries in Europe. She has held senior positions in HR at a number of technology companies, including TRW and Choicepoint. Ms. Hoyt received a bachelor of science degree in business administration from Shepherd University and a master of science degree in human resource management from Marymount University.

About Novavax

Novavax, Inc. (Nasdaq:NVAX) is a late-stage biotechnology company that promotes improved health globally through the discovery, development, and commercialization of innovative vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases. Novavax recently initiated development of NVX-CoV2373, its vaccine candidate against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, with Phase 1 clinical trial results expected in July of 2020. NanoFlu™, its quadrivalent influenza nanoparticle vaccine, met all primary objectives in its pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial in older adults. Both vaccine candidates incorporate Novavax’ proprietary saponin-based Matrix-M™ adjuvant in order to enhance the immune response and stimulate high levels of neutralizing antibodies. Novavax is a leading innovator of recombinant vaccines; its proprietary technology platform combines the power and speed of genetic engineering to efficiently produce highly immunogenic nanoparticles in order to address urgent global health needs.

For more information, visit www.novavax.com and connect with us on Twitter and LinkedIn .

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements herein relating to the future of Novavax and the ongoing development of its vaccine and adjuvant products, including statements regarding the manufacturing of vaccine antigen dose amounts and timing, are forward-looking statements. Novavax cautions that these forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. These risks and uncertainties include those identified under the heading “Risk Factors” in the Novavax Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and updated by any Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, particularly the risks inherent to developing novel vaccines. We caution investors not to place considerable reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. You are encouraged to read our filings with the SEC, available at sec.gov , for a discussion of these and other risks and uncertainties. The forward-looking statements in this press release speak only as of the date of this document, and we undertake no obligation to update or revise any of the statements. Our business is subject to substantial risks and uncertainties, including those referenced above. Investors, potential investors, and others should give careful consideration to these risks and uncertainties.

