Novavax Announces Additions to Executive Leadership

Dr. Filip Dubovsky appointed SVP, Chief Medical Officer Silvia Taylor appointed SVP, Investor Relations and Corporate Affairs

GAITHERSBURG, Md., June 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVAX), a late-stage biotechnology company developing next-generation vaccines for serious infectious diseases, today announced the appointment of two senior executives to the leadership team. Filip Dubovsky, M.D., MPH, FAAP, has been appointed Senior Vice President and Chief Medical Officer, where he will oversee Novavax’ medical and clinical affairs and related activities. Novavax also appointed Silvia Taylor, MBA, as Senior Vice President, Investor Relations and Corporate Affairs, overseeing Novavax’ investor relations, public relations and corporate communications activities.

“Novavax’ considerable progress and significant near-term milestones make the additions of Filip and Silvia to our leadership team both timely and important,” said Stanley C. Erck, President and Chief Executive Officer of Novavax. “With the addition of these two senior leaders, we are adding expertise to critical areas of the organization. We welcome them both.”

A recognized leader in vaccine development, Dr. Dubovsky brings more than 20 years of infectious disease experience to Novavax. He joins Novavax from AstraZeneca, where he was Head of Clinical Engagement and Policy and Deputy Chief Medical Officer for clinical affairs. He joined MedImmune, the global biologics arm of AstraZeneca, where he oversaw the clinical development of early and late-stage infectious disease and vaccine assets. Previously, he created and managed a portfolio of 25 malaria vaccine candidates spanning early candidate optimization to Phase 3 clinical studies at PATH’s Malaria Vaccine Initiative. He has co-authored more than 50 peer-reviewed scientific publications and currently sits on the Board of Directors of the Sabin Institute. Dr. Dubovsky earned his Master of Public Health degree from Johns Hopkins University and his Doctor of Medicine degree from the University of Alabama. He completed his pediatric training at Stanford University, his pediatric infectious disease fellowship at the Center for Vaccine Development at the University of Maryland, and his preventive medicine training at Johns Hopkins University.

“The recent scientific achievements by the Novavax team, including positive Phase 3 NanoFlu results and Phase 1/2 clinical trial initiation of NVX-CoV2373 to address the global coronavirus pandemic are impressive,” said Dr. Dubovsky. “I am eager to put my experience to work to help Novavax deliver these novel vaccines to healthcare practitioners and reduce the spread of these harmful diseases worldwide.”

Ms. Taylor brings more than 25 years of communications and commercial leadership to Novavax. Most recently, she was Vice President of Global Corporate Affairs and Communications at Autolus Therapeutics plc, where she led all financial, scientific and corporate communications. Prior to Autolus, Ms. Taylor was Senior Vice President of Global Investor Relations and Corporate Affairs at Sucampo. Earlier in her career, she held positions of increasing responsibility at MedImmune, the global biologics arm of AstraZeneca, including head of marketing responsible for the commercialization of the company’s respiratory syncytial virus and influenza franchises, as well as roles at Pfizer, where she served in key brand and consumer marketing roles. She has also worked in public relations and communications roles in agency and non-profit settings. Ms. Taylor earned a Master of Business Administration degree from Columbia University and a Bachelor of Arts in Foreign Affairs from University of Virginia.

“I am delighted to join Novavax during this incredibly productive period,” said Ms. Taylor. “It is an exciting opportunity to help tell the company’s compelling story as it brings innovative vaccines to patients, and to help deepen Novavax’ relationships with a broad array of important stakeholders.”

About Novavax

Novavax, Inc. (Nasdaq:NVAX) is a late-stage biotechnology company that promotes improved health globally through the discovery, development, and commercialization of innovative vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases. Novavax recently initiated development of NVX-CoV2373, its vaccine candidate against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, with Phase 1 clinical trial results expected in July of 2020. NanoFlu™, its quadrivalent influenza nanoparticle vaccine, met all primary objectives in its pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial in older adults. Both vaccine candidates incorporate Novavax’ proprietary saponin-based Matrix-M™ adjuvant in order to enhance the immune response and stimulate high levels of neutralizing antibodies. Novavax is a leading innovator of recombinant vaccines; its proprietary recombinant technology platform combines the power and speed of genetic engineering to efficiently produce highly immunogenic nanoparticles in order to address urgent global health needs.

For more information, visit www.novavax.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements herein relating to the future of Novavax and the ongoing development of its vaccine and adjuvant products, including statements regarding the manufacturing of vaccine antigen dose amounts and timing, are forward-looking statements. Novavax cautions that these forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. These risks and uncertainties include those identified under the heading “Risk Factors” in the Novavax Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and updated by any Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, particularly the risks inherent to developing novel vaccines. We caution investors not to place considerable reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. You are encouraged to read our filings with the SEC, available at sec.gov , for a discussion of these and other risks and uncertainties. The forward-looking statements in this press release speak only as of the date of this document, and we undertake no obligation to update or revise any of the statements. Our business is subject to substantial risks and uncertainties, including those referenced above. Investors, potential investors, and others should give careful consideration to these risks and uncertainties.

