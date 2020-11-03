Nova Iriansyah inaugurated as Aceh’s definitive governor on Nov 5

Banda Aceh, Aceh (ANTARA) – Home Minister Tito Karnavian received President Joko Widodo’s approval to inaugurate Nova Iriansyah as Aceh’s definitive governor on Nov 5, 2020, following Irwandi Yusuf’s dismissal from the gubernatorial post over a corruption case verdict.

“Alhamdulillah (Thank God), Mr President has approved that Home Minister Tito Karnavian will have inaugurated Mr Nova Iriansyah on November 5,” Deputy Speaker of Aceh Province’s Legislative Assembly (DPRA), Safaruddin, noted here on Tuesday.

Safaruddin remarked that the official notification on Iriansyah’s swearing-in was received from the Home Ministry Facilitation for Regional Administration and Legislative Assembly Director Andi Batara Lifu.

Yusuf was officially dismissed from the Aceh governor’s post for the 2017-2022 term after President Joko Widodo issued a decree to discharge him after being convicted in a corruption case for which he was sentenced to a prison term.

Yusuf was found guilty of involvement in a graft case pertaining to the Aceh special autonomous fund (DOKA) for 2018.

The Supreme Court has sentenced Yusuf to seven years’ imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rp300 million or an additional three months in jail.

Yusuf is serving jail term at the Sukamiskin correctional facility in Bandung, West Java.

Source: Antara News