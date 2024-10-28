Northwestern border district glows with golden harvest



Travelling 200 kilometres from Dien Bien Phu city, visitors will reach Muong Nhe, which is a remote, mountainous border district in the northwestern province of Dien Bien. The mountainous district glows under the cool autumn sun with the Huoi Thanh golden terraced rice field, a signature of the northern regions. The Huoi Thanh terraced rice field in Nam Ke commune, Muong Nhe district stretches over gentle slopes of local hills, embracing the sparkling sun rays that bounces off the heavy golden rice grains, creating a magnificent autumn scene.

Source: Vietnam News Agency