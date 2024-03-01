Northern localities team up to attract more tourists



Hanoi: Last year, northern localities enjoyed flourishing tourism while many destinations in this region won international awards and recognition, greatly contributing to Vietnam’s tourism development.

Vu The Binh, Chairman of the Vietnam Tourism Association, said northern provinces and cities have shown fruitful cooperation in creating many tourism products to attract more visitors and encourage holidaymakers to extend their stay, thus helping with tourism development nationwide, reported Dau tu (Vietnam Investment Review).

Tourism in the north has bounced back strongly since the COVID-19 pandemic was brought under control, especially in 2023.

Nguyen Manh Than, head of the group of northern localities’ tourism associations and Chairman of the Hanoi Tourism Association, said the Hanoi association worked with its peers to organise many programmes last year such as the one on tourism development cooperation between eight northeastern provinces and Ho Chi Minh City; a trip for the tourism associations of some

provinces, including Quang Ninh, Hai Phong, Hai Duong, Thai Binh, Nam Dinh, and Ninh Binh, to explore products in central Binh Dinh province; and a delegation of travel companies coming to Laos for tourism promotion activities.

He noted thanks to such programmes, many new tours and routes have taken shape, forming strong links among localities to attract more visitors to their destinations.

In 2023, Vietnam’ tourism revenue was estimated at 37.8 trillion VND (1.5 billion USD), surging 52.5% from the previous year, proving the effectiveness of travel stimulation policies of provinces and cities, including those in the north. Many in this region like Hanoi, Quang Ninh, and Ninh Binh were among the best performers nationwide in terms of the tourist number and revenue, according to the Vietnam National Authority of Tourism.

In addition, many international tourism titles came to northern localities last year. For example, Hanoi was named Asia’s Leading City Destination and Asia’s Leading City Break Destination

at the World Travel Awards 2023, Ha Giang province – Asia’s Leading Emerging Tourism Destination, Ha Nam province – Asia’s Leading Regional Cultural Destination, Moc Chau district (Son La province) – Asia’s Leading Regional Nature Destination, Cuc Phuong National Park – Asia’s Leading National Park, and Tam Dao township (Vinh Phuc province) – Asia’s Leading Town Destination.

International media have also honoured many destinations in the north such as Ha Long Bay as one of the idyllic seaside places across Asia to watch sunrise and sunset by Travel Leisure (the US), Hanoi as one of the most beautiful destinations in Southeast Asia by The Travel (Canada), and Ninh Binh as one of the best places to travel in 2023 by Forbes (the US).

Most recently, Ha Long Bay of Quang Ninh province and Sa Pa township of Lao Cai province were listed among the seven destinations honoured at the Traveler’s Choice Awards Best of the Best of Tripadvior.

To enrich tours and strongly help develop tourism in 2024, Binh suggested loc

alities in the north further capitalise on such new products as golf tourism, MICE (meetings, incentives, conferences, and exhibitions) tourism, cultural tourism, and ecological tourism.

As northern destinations are forecast to attract more domestic and international tourists who will stay longer and spend more there in the coming time, travel companies have been working to create new tours and products focusing on the region’s advantages, and diversify services to raise revenue.

Meanwhile, Than noted the Hanoi Tourism Association will coordinate with other localities to increase promotion and stimulation activities as part of Visit Vietnam Year 2024. The group of northern localities’ tourism associations will also strengthen partnerships with domestic and international airlines to introduce their products and services to passengers and organise tours more professionally./.

Source: Vietnam News Agency