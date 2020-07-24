North Sumatra’s seven doctors treating patients succumb to COVID-19

Medan, North Sumatra Seven doctors, comprising five specialists and two general practitioners, have succumbed to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in North Sumatra Province.

“Of the seven doctors who died, two were general practitioners. The rest were doctors specializing in anesthesia, treatment of lungs, internal medicine, and surgery,” Chairman of the Indonesian General Physicians Association (PDUI) of North Sumatra, Dr. Rudi Rahmadsyah Sambas stated here on Friday.

The doctors were mostly tasked with treating COVID-19 patients at COVID-19 referral hospitals in North Sumatra.

“In addition, it is suspected that some were exposed to the virus while treating patients. Most of the doctors that died were in Medan, while others were in Asahan and other areas,” he revealed.

Sambas pointed to general and specialist doctors currently being hospitalized owing to COVID-19, for which he called on the government to take all necessary steps to ensure the safety of the vanguards in handling coronavirus patients.

“We seek the government’s help, so that doctors in charge of treating COVID-19 patients are not compelled to work for protracted hours,” he stated.

Sambas suggested that the doctors work in shifts to ensure they receive adequate rest.

“Ensure that the (doctors’) intention to help patients does not ultimately land them in a situation wherein they need help. If several doctors die of COVID-19, then who will handle COVID-19 patients?” he emphasized.

Source: ANTARA News