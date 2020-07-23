North Sumatra’s 50 policemen awarded for 55-kg crystal meth seizure

Medan, N Sumatra North Sumatra Police Chief Inspector General Martuani Sormin has awarded 50 local police officers for their recent success in foiling the trafficking of 55 kilograms (kg) of crystal methamphetamine in the province.

“Presenting the rewards to members of the Medan Baru, Kutalimbaru, Patumbank, and Sunggal police precincts is part of the National Police Chief’s reward and punishment policy,” he remarked in Medan, the capital of North Sumatra, on Wednesday.

During a series of drug raid operations conducted at several locations around the metropolitan areas of Medan City on July 20, 2020, the police officers arrested 15 suspects, including two, who were shot dead, and seized 55 kilograms of crystal meth.

The rewards were given to honor the dedication of all police officers involved in the drug raid operations that put their lives on the line to fulfill their duties, Sormin explained. Sormin had earlier noted that the suspects belonged to the Medan-Aceh-Surabaya drug ring. The drug raids resulted in the confiscation of 55 kg of crystal meth, six cars, five motorcycles, and 27 cellular phones.

Domestic and transnational drug dealers perceive Indonesia as a potential market owing to its huge population and millions of drug users. Drug trade in Indonesia is valued at almost Rp66 trillion.

People from all sections of society are falling prey to drugs, regardless of socio-economic and professional backgrounds.

On July 5, 2020, a member of the Tarakan police precinct, identified as AL, was arrested for a drug-related offence, according to the North Kalimantan office of the National Narcotics Agency (BNN).

The agency’s investigators apprehended AL following the arrest of another person, identified as AR, during a drug raid on the same day, head of the BNN-North Kalimantan office’s Law Enforcement Division, Adjunct Sen. Coms. Deden Andriana, remarked.

On July 17, 2020, an ex-policeman, identified as HS, 35, and three other suspects were caught for trafficking small packs of crystal methamphetamine to local drug consumers in South Kalimantan Province.

In June this year, a policeman was also arrested for consuming drugs at a hotel in Mataram, the capital of West Nusa Tenggara Province.

The policeman, identified as EW, and three other persons were reportedly caught consuming crystal methamphetamine during a drug raid and placed under police custody. A total of 19 grams of crystal meth was also seized during the raid.

Source: Antara News